Nevada special session summary

By Terri Russell
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:34 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every single state agency is working with less these days. That’s because lawmakers had to make cuts during their special session. It ended last Sunday in Carson City. Ultimately the state budget was balanced on the backs of just about everyone.

For a dozen days lawmakers toiled over a state budget which faced a 1.2 Billion Dollar shortfall. “We have big uncertainties about our state budget, and our state budget is so heavily dependent on tourism economy. And tourism from out of state is down 90%,” said Assembly Majority Leader Teresa Benitez-Thompson. There were a handful of bills introduced to cut, tax, and paste a balanced budget together.

Some bills passed.

They included cuts made to every state agency in the state as well as money to schools and healthcare.

To make up for those cuts, a bill designed to tax the mining industry passed the assembly. But it went down in the senate. “This was a bill that came in the cover of darkness,” says Senator Ben Kieckhefer, a Republican representing District 16 in northern Nevada. “The industry did not know about it until just a couple of hours before the bill dropped. And that is not the way we should be doing the public’s business,” he says. A bill which would furlough state workers 12 times over the year along with pay cuts also did not pass. Instead workers may have to take six furlough days beginning in 2021.

Public schools too had to place some important programs on the back burner to help balance the budget. But lawmakers were able to scrape up $50,000,000 in CARE Act money to help those schools with remote teaching. It is not known what this year's school year will look like for students here in Washoe County or students throughout the state.

What is known, lawmakers say this will be an ongoing problem of funding schools which will continue into the 2021 legislature, and perhaps into 2023.

