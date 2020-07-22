Making the switch: homeschooling options amid pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -With Washoe County School District plans now in place for the school year, .many parents are looking into homeschooling options during this pandemic.

Carol Williams is the chairman of Northern Nevada Home Schools, a support organization for home-schoolers in our area.

She said while many parents feel homeschooling is the safer option during this time, the biggest question is can I do it?

Homeschooling options (KOLO)

“You don’t have to do everything by yourself, there’s plenty of online classes, tutors, group learning opportunities,” Williams explained. “A lot of parents feel like this is all going to be on them, but you really can outsource quite a bit.”

Amy Welling is the secretary for Northern Nevada Home Schools.

She’s home schooled her adult son when from third grade to high school and has always home schooled her younger two children.

“What worked for us is and what I’ve seen work with a lot of other families is to have a deschooling period and the recommendations vary,” said Welling. “Having a period of time where you’re not trying to do schoolwork, just letting them learn naturally if they have an interest, go for it.”

Another Concern? Time management.

“Parents that are working are wondering how they’re going to homeschool and work at the sme time,” added Williams. “But it’s a flexible schedule, you really don’t need as much time in a classroom as you would with your own children.”

Williams and Welling both agree with one on one learning being much easier and the organization encourages parents to look at different learning methods to find what works best for your family.

“You don’t have to duplicate what the school is doing so you can really customize your kids needs which is really important,” said Williams. “Once parents realized they can personalize their kids learning, it’s very liberating and empowering for them.”

Welling said while it might sound overwhelming, the key is finding a suitable schedule to squeeze in time for learning and to look at homeschooling as new and exciting experience for you and your child.

“With our family we’re night owls, we’re up between 2-4 and one of our boys doesn’t go to bed til a.m. in the morning,” added Welling. “So we’re able to do school when we can. One of the boys starts school at 3 p.m. and our daughter gets up at 10 in the morning so we have one on one with each of them.”

Northern Nevada Home Schools is also inviting the community to join their home school discussion chats and listen to experienced home schoolers tell their stories.

To find more about their discussions, click here.

For guidelines on how to become a legal homeschooler and to learn more about homeschooling, click

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.