Injured climber rescued in Mono County after nearly eleven-hour operation

An injured climber was rescued in Mono County on Sunday.
An injured climber was rescued in Mono County on Sunday.(Mono County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:51 PM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - An injured climber was rescued in Mono County after a search and rescue operation lasting nearly eleven hours.

It happened July 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. The Mono County Sheriff’s Office says the Search and Rescue Team was called to the scene on the Third Pillar of Mount Dana. The sheriff’s office said the climber had taken a lead fall and sustained various injuries.

Field teams made their way to the top of the Third Pillar, where they built a lowering system to lower a team member to the climber at the top of the third pitch, approximately 300 feet below the summit.

The climber was assessed and treated and was then hauled back up to the summit.

California Highway Patrol provided a helicopter and transported the climber to Mono County medics waiting at the Lee Vining airport. The climber was transported to Mammoth Hospital for further treatment.

The rigging team also rescued the injured climber’s partner who hiked out with the Search and Rescue team.

