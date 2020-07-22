Advertisement

How about some Cheez-Its with your wine?

National Wine and Cheese Day is Saturday
A limited-edition Cheez-It and wine package is on sale Thursday.
A limited-edition Cheez-It and wine package is on sale Thursday.(Source: Kellogg, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:18 AM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The folks who make Cheez-Its are out with a new pairing just in time for National Wine and Cheese Day.

A limited-edition Cheez-It and wine package goes on sale Thursday.

It includes a three-liter box of rosé and plenty of Cheez-It White Cheddar crackers. The wine is from a company called Original House Wine.

National Wine and Cheese Day is Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:04 PM PDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

Coronavirus

13 nuns die from coronavirus at convent outside Detroit

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Between April 10 and May 10, the convent lost 12 religious sisters between the ages of 69 and 99 to COVID-19. A 13th woman died in June.

News

'Little' Nugget to Close July 30th

Updated: 1 hour ago
'Little' Nugget to Close July 30th

News

Community petitions to change name of Newlands Park in Reno

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
The Park was named after late Nevada Senator Francis G. Newlands who was said to be a white supremacist.

Crime

Probation for Incline Village man who voted twice in 2016 election

Updated: 1 hours ago
Randy Allen Jumper of Incline Village pleaded guilty last month to one felony count of attempted illegal voting.

Latest News

News

Community Seeks Park Name Change, Monument Removal

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Park was named after late Nevada Senator Francis G. Newlands who was said to be a white supremacist.

VOD Recordings

Parade to Support Law Enforcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
There was a parade in Reno to show support for law enforcement.

National

Former Starbucks employee accused of spitting in NJ officers’ drinks

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 21-year-old suspect faces various charges in what police say appears to have been an isolated incident.

News

Clint Eastwood sues CBD sellers over use of his name, image

Updated: 3 hours ago
The lawsuits say Eastwood has no part in the manufacture, sale or promotion of CBD.

Fire

Fires reported in Spanish Springs Valley, Hungry Valley

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two fires in Spanish Springs Valley and one fire in Hungry Valley.

Fire

Hog Fire west of Susanville 23% contained

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Thunderstorms helped moderate the fire on Wednesday but did not put it out.