Advertisement

Families affected by the Numbers Fire moving forward ‘One Day at a time’

Families affected by the Numbers Fire in Douglas County trying to move forward with what they have left.
Families affected by the Numbers Fire in Douglas County trying to move forward with what they have left.(KOLO)
By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:27 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It has been just over two weeks since the Numbers Fire caused devastation in Douglas County. But now, the tough part is just beginning for the people who lost their homes.

In the Pine Nut Mountains, east of Gardnerville, homes that once stood tall, have now crumbled down to their foundation.

Stephen Straubinger has lived in the area for 18 years and he says seeing the devastation hurts because all the blood sweat and tears, he put into his five-acre property is now reduced to rubble.  

"This is god's country. Now it's hell's kitchen and we are all baked in it," said Straubinger.

He couldn’t grab much before the fire came roaring in.

“This is my home,” said Straubinger. “Now I have to live in motels or something. I want to live here, this is my place. I don’t know if I will ever rebuild.”

That is a decision many families are now facing.

"It was very traumatic," said Juanita Waymire, who also lost her home.

The Waymire's is a family of six. Like Straubinger, they didn't have much time to grab anything either.

“I knew Monday night when we left. I knew it was coming, there was no stopping it,” said Jake Waymire. “There was no possible way.”

Now, the steel roof is the only visible sign that someone lived here. It's a  house that Juanita's father built just east of Pine Nut Creek and she found out from emergency officials it was destroyed .

“He said you pretty much lost everything,” said Juanita. “That pretty much confirmed it for me. That is when I broke down and lost it.”

Less than a mile away and closer to the creek, George and Nellie Dudoit are counting their blessings.

"I'm just glad that we got out safely," said Nellie.

They lived in a double wide mobile home and a few of their cars were also destroyed.

Also, George's sister and his cousin both lost of their cabins.

But unlike Straubinger and the Waymire family, this is the second time Dudoit’s have lost their home from a fire. First one coming in the 1990′s.

“I don’t think it’s an easier experience,” said Nellie. “You have to rebuild, but we put our faith in the lord that he is going to take care of us and provide for us.”

All three families are holding out hope things will get better. But they say, they are taking it one day at a time.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for all three families.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire

Rock Farm Fire out in Arrowcreek area after damaging two homes

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The fire is burning on BLM land.

News

Rock Farm Fire Out in Arrowcreek Area After Damaging Two Homes

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Care For Senior Loved Ones During COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
Seniors Helping Seniors is in need of elderly care givers.

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
Thunderstorms are in the forecast through Wednesday. Some cells could be strong to severe. Lightning and gusty wind will also create extreme fire danger at times. Cooler, quieter weather will return Thursday and Friday. Sunny, warmer weather is back over the weekend into next week. -Jeff

Latest News

News

Nevada special session summary

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Nevada special session summary

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Nevada lawmakers toil for a dozen days to balance a Nevada budget facing a shortfall of 1.2 Billion Dollars.

KOLO Cares

Northern Nevada Pride event goes virtual

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Pride is more than just an event, it's in all of us.

News

Silver State Sights - Rye Patch Reservoir

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
The dam was built on the Humboldt river back in the 1930's to funnel water to farmers in the Lovelock area. Years later in 1971 it became a state recreation area.

Fire

Evacuations lifted in Sun Valley fire; one firefighter transported

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
It was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Chimney Drive and Lundy Road.

Education

Teacher’s union says they don’t feel safe returning to school

Updated: 16 hours ago
Our local teacher’s union says it’s not safe to return to school