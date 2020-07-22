Families affected by the Numbers Fire moving forward ‘One Day at a time’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It has been just over two weeks since the Numbers Fire caused devastation in Douglas County. But now, the tough part is just beginning for the people who lost their homes.

In the Pine Nut Mountains, east of Gardnerville, homes that once stood tall, have now crumbled down to their foundation.

Stephen Straubinger has lived in the area for 18 years and he says seeing the devastation hurts because all the blood sweat and tears, he put into his five-acre property is now reduced to rubble.

"This is god's country. Now it's hell's kitchen and we are all baked in it," said Straubinger.

He couldn’t grab much before the fire came roaring in.

“This is my home,” said Straubinger. “Now I have to live in motels or something. I want to live here, this is my place. I don’t know if I will ever rebuild.”

That is a decision many families are now facing.

"It was very traumatic," said Juanita Waymire, who also lost her home.

The Waymire's is a family of six. Like Straubinger, they didn't have much time to grab anything either.

“I knew Monday night when we left. I knew it was coming, there was no stopping it,” said Jake Waymire. “There was no possible way.”

Now, the steel roof is the only visible sign that someone lived here. It's a house that Juanita's father built just east of Pine Nut Creek and she found out from emergency officials it was destroyed .

“He said you pretty much lost everything,” said Juanita. “That pretty much confirmed it for me. That is when I broke down and lost it.”

Less than a mile away and closer to the creek, George and Nellie Dudoit are counting their blessings.

"I'm just glad that we got out safely," said Nellie.

They lived in a double wide mobile home and a few of their cars were also destroyed.

Also, George's sister and his cousin both lost of their cabins.

But unlike Straubinger and the Waymire family, this is the second time Dudoit’s have lost their home from a fire. First one coming in the 1990′s.

“I don’t think it’s an easier experience,” said Nellie. “You have to rebuild, but we put our faith in the lord that he is going to take care of us and provide for us.”

All three families are holding out hope things will get better. But they say, they are taking it one day at a time.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for all three families.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.