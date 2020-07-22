Fallon doctor facing drug charges has died

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Multiple sources confirmed to KOLO 8 News Now that Dr. Gary Ridenour of Fallon has died.

Ridenour was the target of a federal search warrant at his Fallon medical office in February of 2019, which resulted in 16 charges:

- 1 Count of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances Prescribed Not for a Legitimate Medical Purpose and Not in the Usual Course of Professional Practice

- 6 Counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance - Hydrocodone

- 6 Counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance - Alprazolam

- 1 Count of Unlawful Distribution of a Schedule III Controlled Substance - Tylenol with Codeine.

- 1 Count of Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises

- 1 Count of Aiding & Abetting

A separate indictment charged Ridenour with being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Then, on June 9, 2020, Ridenour was charged with additional counts of Open and Gross Lewdness, Battery, and Preventing or Dissuading From Testifying or Producing Evidence. The Churchill Sheriff’s Office says the charges stem from an incident at Ridenour’s office in July 2019.

The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to KOLO 8 that they were informed a body identified as Ridenour is en route from Churchill County.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.