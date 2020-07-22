Rock Farm Fire out in Arrowcreek area after damaging two homes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE, JULY 22, 8:35 A.M. NV Energy crews are repairing four poles and nine transformers that were damaged by the Rock Farm Fire in the Arrowcreek area Tuesday night.

According to NV Energy’s outage website, there are about 20 customers in the area without power. It’s expected to be restored by 12:15 p.m.

UPDATE 10:59 P.M. Evacuations have been lifted after the Rock Farm Fire threatened multiple homes in the Arrowcreek Area on Tuesday afternoon.

”With the winds we had this afternoon, it could’ve pushed the fire from house to house,” said Chief Charles Moore with Truckee Meadows Fire, who said the cause was still under investigation but that it started as a structure fire in a home, eventually damaging a second house.

Forward progress of the fire, which burned an estimated 120 acres, was stopped by a combination of ground engines, bulldozers and multiple air tankers.

“That’s all the tools we have at our disposal,” said Chief Moore. “We used all three to successful effort today.”

Moore says he doesn't expect the fire to flare back up if calm winds remain in place.

The fire started as a structure fire at a 5700 Mt. Rose Highway home, which spread to the surrounding area. A second home was seriously damaged. In all, Chief Moore says about 100 homes were threatened.

Moore says 24 fire engines reported to the scene including Sparks, Reno, North Lake Tahoe, Tahoe Regional Fire Departments in and around Lake Tahoe. He says the fire was touch and go at first.

Evacuations included Malarkey Way, Carl Drive, Rock Farm Road, Copper Cloud Drive, Broken Feather Court, Rainmaker Court, Timberline Drive, Stephens Road, Eagle Vista Court, Cour Saint Michelle, Flowering Sage Trail, and Indian Ridge Drive. Traffic controls are in place at Mt. Rose Highway and Thomas Creek, M,. Rose Highway and Callahan, and Mt. Rose Highway and Timberline.The Washoe County Sheriff says only residents are allowed to drive through Arrowcreek and Thomas Creek at this time.

In addition, the Red Cross set up an evacuation center for people in south Reno impacted by the Rock Farm Fire at Washoe County Senior Services.

Moore says he’s not aware of any casualties or injuries at this time.

Crews report mostly sage brush burned in this fire with flame lengths of 20 to 30 feet on some slopes.

Crews will remain on scene tonight to mop up hot spots.

Moore is asking people to stay out of the area tonight.

ORIGINAL STORY: A fire is threatening the Galena area of South Reno.

The Rock Farm Fire first broke out on BLM Land. North Tahoe Fire has sent a strike team to the area to assist.

The area is just north of the Mount Rose Highway.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reports evacuations for Melarkey Way, Carl Drive, Rock Farm Road, Copper Cloud Drive, Broken Feather Court, Rainmaker Court, Timberline Drive, Stephens Road, Eagle Vista Court, Cour Saint Michelle, Flowering Sage Trail, Indian Ridge Drive and High Vista Drive.

Traffic controls are in effect on the Mt. Rose Highway at Thomas Creek, Callahan and Timberline.

