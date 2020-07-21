Winnemucca Police Detective died of drug overdose

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Winnemucca Police Department and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office have determined that a Police Detective who died on the job, died as the result of a drug overdose.

The body of Matt Morgan, 47, was found on the afternoon of Thursday, June 25th in the department’s evidence vault. Detectives found a bag containing a white powdery substance on his body.

According to the Humboldt County Sheriff, the autopsy conducted by the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office found toxic levels of Fentanyl in his blood stream along with methamphetamine. The results matched the substance found on Morgan.

Sheriff Mike Allen says a subsequent search of the evidence vault found signs that some evidence had been tampered with.

The investigation is ongoing.

Official Statement Regarding Matt Morgan Winnemucca Police Department HumboldtCounty Sheriff's Office Tuesday July 21, 2020 Posted by Winnemucca Police Department on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

