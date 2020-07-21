Advertisement

Winnemucca Police Detective died of drug overdose

Winnumucca NV Police
Winnumucca NV Police(Winnemucca Police Dept.)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:48 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Winnemucca Police Department and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office have determined that a Police Detective who died on the job, died as the result of a drug overdose.

The body of Matt Morgan, 47, was found on the afternoon of Thursday, June 25th in the department’s evidence vault. Detectives found a bag containing a white powdery substance on his body.

According to the Humboldt County Sheriff, the autopsy conducted by the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office found toxic levels of Fentanyl in his blood stream along with methamphetamine. The results matched the substance found on Morgan.

Sheriff Mike Allen says a subsequent search of the evidence vault found signs that some evidence had been tampered with.

The investigation is ongoing.

Official Statement Regarding Matt Morgan

Winnemucca Police Department HumboldtCounty Sheriff's Office Tuesday July 21, 2020

Posted by Winnemucca Police Department on Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Posted by Winnemucca Police Department on Thursday, June 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire

Rock Farm Fire out in Arrowcreek area after damaging two homes

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The fire is burning on BLM land.

News

Families affected by the Numbers Fire moving forward ‘One Day at a time’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
It has been just over two weeks since the Numbers Fire caused devastation in Douglas County. But now, the tough part is just beginning for the people who lost their homes.

News

Rock Farm Fire Out in Arrowcreek Area After Damaging Two Homes

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Care For Senior Loved Ones During COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
Seniors Helping Seniors is in need of elderly care givers.

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
Thunderstorms are in the forecast through Wednesday. Some cells could be strong to severe. Lightning and gusty wind will also create extreme fire danger at times. Cooler, quieter weather will return Thursday and Friday. Sunny, warmer weather is back over the weekend into next week. -Jeff

Latest News

News

Nevada special session summary

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Nevada special session summary

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Nevada lawmakers toil for a dozen days to balance a Nevada budget facing a shortfall of 1.2 Billion Dollars.

KOLO Cares

Northern Nevada Pride event goes virtual

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Pride is more than just an event, it's in all of us.

News

Silver State Sights - Rye Patch Reservoir

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
The dam was built on the Humboldt river back in the 1930's to funnel water to farmers in the Lovelock area. Years later in 1971 it became a state recreation area.

Fire

Evacuations lifted in Sun Valley fire; one firefighter transported

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
It was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Chimney Drive and Lundy Road.

Education

Teacher’s union says they don’t feel safe returning to school

Updated: 16 hours ago
Our local teacher’s union says it’s not safe to return to school