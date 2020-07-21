WCSD officials to review attendance policy, “Current policy is unsustainable”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Schools in Washoe County are set to begin in less than a month and officials are looking at a change to the attendance policy.

WCSD officials say currently the policy states “a student shall not be absent from school 10% or more of school days in order to be promoted to the next grade or 10% or more of class periods for a student to earn credit in a class, as applicable.”

Officials add, given the concern caused by COVID-19 and steps taken to avoid spreading the virus, this current policy is unsustainable and will possibly work counter to the guiding principle of “Do No Harm.”

Earlier this month, WCSD Board of Trustees approved a hybrid learning model for Middle and High School students.

The Trustees will look at this policy at its virtual meeting beginning at 2 p.m. and people are asked to submit public comment

For more information on the attendance policy, click here.

