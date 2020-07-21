Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Sun Valley Construction Begins

Sun Valley construction begins
Sun Valley construction begins(RTC)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:03 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County began construction to improve Sun Valley Boulevard from 7th Avenue to Highland Ranch Parkway on Monday, June 22. The project will increase safety in the neighborhood and benefit drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users.

Two-way traffic will be maintained within the construction zone for the time being, but drivers can anticipate lane closures and potential intersection closures as the project progresses. During paving operations, one-way northbound traffic will be in place on Sun Valley Boulevard. The RTC will provide advance notice of one-way traffic operations.

The RTC does anticipate increased traffic within the construction zone and encourages drivers coming from Sparks to use Pyramid Highway instead of cutting through to Sun Valley Boulevard, when possible. Homes and businesses along this corridor will remain accessible during construction.

Phase one of the project includes improvements on Sun Valley Boulevard from 7th Avenue to Highland Ranch Parkway, including:

  *   Two new pedestrian-activated rapid flashing beacon crossings at Quartz Lane and Middle Fork Drive

  *   Dedicated left-turn lane from northbound Sun Valley Boulevard to Staci Way

  *   Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements

  *   New sidewalks and bike lanes

  *   Drainage improvements

  *   New pavement

  *   An upgraded traffic signal at Sun Valley Boulevard/7th Street and a reconfiguration of the intersection to improve safety

  *   Aesthetic improvements

Project maps are available here.

The project is anticipated to be substantially complete in December 2020, weather permitting.

RTC’s contracted construction crews will follow the Nevada Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s construction-safety guidance.

The Sun Valley Boulevard Project was developed following the Sun Valley Boulevard Corridor Study in 2015, which focused on the area from Clear Acre Lane to Highland Ranch Parkway.

Phase one of this project represents an approximate $8-million investment in our community funded with local fuel-tax revenue.

To learn more about the project and get construction updates, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: Improvements Begin on Lakeside Drive

Updated: 1 hours ago
The project includes the rehabilitation of Lakeside Drive between McCarran Boulevard and Evans Creek Drive.

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: #RIDESafelyWithRTC

Updated: 14 hours ago
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the RTC and transit contractors implemented health and safety measures.

Traffic

Driver crashes into cement truck after running red light

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:44 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
It was reported around 7:30 a.m. July 6, 2020 on Pyramid Highway near Sparks Boulevard.

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Launches Community Survey for 2050 Regional Transportation Plan

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:52 PM PDT
The RTC of Washoe County is planning for the future transportation needs of our region by developing the 2050 Regional Transportation Plan.

Latest News

Traffic

Mudslide closes Nevada highway near Oregon border

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:13 PM PDT
Nevada 140 in northern Humboldt County was closed from near Denio to the Oregon state line.

Traffic

I-80 near Colfax reopened after canola oil spill

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:40 PM PDT
The canola oil spill stretches for miles, Caltrans reports.

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: Virginia Street Project Update

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:11 PM PDT
The RTC and SNC are continuing construction operations in Midtown.

KOLO Cares

Streets blocked Sunday as building moved from UNR area to Plumas St.

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:31 AM PDT
The move goes from Lake Street near Interstate 80 to Plumas Street near the Washoe County Golf Course.

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Plans Pavement Preservation Projects for California Ave., Mayberry Dr. and First St.

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:02 PM PDT
The community is invited to view an online presentation and provide comments through June 30, 2020.

Traffic

Road resurfacing to close sections of US 95A

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:22 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
Lane closures will be in place on U.S. 95A between Yerington and Schurz while crews resurface the road.