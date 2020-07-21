Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Launches Community Survey for 2050 Regional Transportation Plan

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:52 PM PDT|Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:52 PM PDT
SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is planning for the future transportation needs of our region by developing the 2050 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP).

Community feedback is a vital component of the RTP and the RTC is inviting the community to participate virtually by watching a video presentation and taking an online survey. Through the survey, the community will help identify transportation solutions that they would like the RTC to consider in the plan. The online survey will accept responses through July 20, 2020.

The 2050 RTP will build upon the 2040 RTP adopted in 2017. This community-based plan will be developed through a robust outreach process and conducted in collaboration with partner agencies and public input. The plan will address the safety, mobility, connectivity and traffic-operations issues that are resulting from increased population and employment growth in the region.

Federal regulations require that the long-range planning document be updated every four years. The RTP is the RTC’s long-range transportation plan as required under Title 23, Part 450 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR). It contains major transportation projects and programs for Washoe County for all modes of travel. It functions as the major tool for implementing long-range transportation planning.

The RTP captures the community’s vision of the transportation system and identifies the projects, programs and services necessary to achieve that vision which may be implemented by RTC, member entities and NDOT.

The RTP is on an 18-month schedule for the development and approval process. It is anticipated to be complete by or before May 2021.

Learn more here.

