Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: #RIDESafelyWithRTC

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:16 PM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPONSORED: The RTC is working to keep people moving. Safety is our top priority. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the RTC and our transit contractors, Keolis and MTM, implemented health and safety measures, such as social distancing and the use of face coverings to safeguard contracted transit employees, transit riders, and the general public. Buses and transit stations continue to be cleaned and disinfected daily, among other precautions.

Public transit is an essential service for our community. Transit helps get essential workers to jobs and helps people here in our community make essential trips. With the precautions the RTC has in place, including advanced sanitizing efforts, they want people to know that they can ride safely with RTC. The RTC wants everyone in our community to stay safe and healthy, while getting people where they need to go using transit.

Continue wearing masks or face coverings. Thanks to a recent delivery from the federal government, the RTC has been able to provide drivers and transit passengers with complimentary face coverings. Transit riders can visit customer service at our Sparks or Reno transit stations to receive a face covering.

Use the hashtag #RIDESafelyWithRTC on social media when you post about your transit trips!

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: Improvements Begin on Lakeside Drive

Updated: 1 hours ago
The project includes the rehabilitation of Lakeside Drive between McCarran Boulevard and Evans Creek Drive.

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: Sun Valley Construction Begins

Updated: 2 hours ago
The project will increase safety in the neighborhood and benefit drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users.

Traffic

Driver crashes into cement truck after running red light

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:44 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
It was reported around 7:30 a.m. July 6, 2020 on Pyramid Highway near Sparks Boulevard.

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Launches Community Survey for 2050 Regional Transportation Plan

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:52 PM PDT
The RTC of Washoe County is planning for the future transportation needs of our region by developing the 2050 Regional Transportation Plan.

Latest News

Traffic

Mudslide closes Nevada highway near Oregon border

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:13 PM PDT
Nevada 140 in northern Humboldt County was closed from near Denio to the Oregon state line.

Traffic

I-80 near Colfax reopened after canola oil spill

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:40 PM PDT
The canola oil spill stretches for miles, Caltrans reports.

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: Virginia Street Project Update

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:11 PM PDT
The RTC and SNC are continuing construction operations in Midtown.

KOLO Cares

Streets blocked Sunday as building moved from UNR area to Plumas St.

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:31 AM PDT
The move goes from Lake Street near Interstate 80 to Plumas Street near the Washoe County Golf Course.

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Plans Pavement Preservation Projects for California Ave., Mayberry Dr. and First St.

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:02 PM PDT
The community is invited to view an online presentation and provide comments through June 30, 2020.

Traffic

Road resurfacing to close sections of US 95A

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:22 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
Lane closures will be in place on U.S. 95A between Yerington and Schurz while crews resurface the road.