The Road Ahead with RTC: #RIDESafelyWithRTC

SPONSORED: The RTC is working to keep people moving. Safety is our top priority. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the RTC and our transit contractors, Keolis and MTM, implemented health and safety measures, such as social distancing and the use of face coverings to safeguard contracted transit employees, transit riders, and the general public. Buses and transit stations continue to be cleaned and disinfected daily, among other precautions.

Public transit is an essential service for our community. Transit helps get essential workers to jobs and helps people here in our community make essential trips. With the precautions the RTC has in place, including advanced sanitizing efforts, they want people to know that they can ride safely with RTC. The RTC wants everyone in our community to stay safe and healthy, while getting people where they need to go using transit.

Continue wearing masks or face coverings. Thanks to a recent delivery from the federal government, the RTC has been able to provide drivers and transit passengers with complimentary face coverings. Transit riders can visit customer service at our Sparks or Reno transit stations to receive a face covering.

Use the hashtag #RIDESafelyWithRTC on social media when you post about your transit trips!

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.