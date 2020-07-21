Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Improvements Begin on Lakeside Drive

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPONSORED: The RTC is beginning a roadway rehabilitation project on Lakeside Drive. The project includes the rehabilitation of Lakeside Drive between McCarran Boulevard and Evans Creek Drive.

The pavement in this section of Lakeside Drive has deteriorated and needs to be replaced. As part of the project, some sidewalks and curbs will also be replaced. The RTC will also add new bike lanes on both sides of the roadway, and make ADA improvements.

The project is anticipated to take about three months to complete. The project represents an estimated $2.2-million investment in our community.

