Teacher’s union says they don’t feel safe returning to school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Our local teacher’s union says it’s not safe to return to school.

In a letter to the Washoe County School Board, the Washoe Education Association along with two other unions wants to halt in-person learning for at least nine weeks. The current plan approved by the board calls for a hybrid model where some students are in class part-time and home part-time.

The unions say while returning to school is important, there are still too many uncertainties on safety protocols.

“It’s pretty sad when you have a 2-time cancer survivor that calls me and says that I don’t want to go back because I am putting myself first,” says President of Washoe Education Association, Natha Anderson. “I said yes. It’s okay to put yourself first.”

Under the approved plan from the board, school would start August 17, 2020 for 1st through 12th grade and August 24 for kindergarten.

The Washoe County School Board released the following statement in response to the union’s concerns:

The Washoe County School District is committed to working in partnership with students, families, employees, and the community, and a key part of that commitment is our ability as a District to listen and learn. As we continue to confront the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent Dr. McNeill has reached out to all of the employee associations to ask for their questions and concerns before she and District staff meet with the Washoe County Health District this week. We appreciate the thoughtful and constructive comments regarding the reopening of schools that have been provided by the leadership of the Washoe Education Association (WEA), Washoe School Principals Association (WSPA), and Washoe Education Support Professionals (WESP). The employee associations join with many other groups and families who have taken the time to express their concerns, and we are grateful for the input we have received. Members of the Board of Trustees consider carefully the thoughts expressed in public comments, as they are a crucial part of how they consider issues and make decisions that affect the lives of our 64,000 students and more than 8,000 staff members. The Board of Trustees and Superintendent Dr. McNeill are taking all of these comments seriously, and we are grateful for the feedback we’ve received from virtually every corner of the District. We understand that there are many questions yet to be answered, and are working closely with the Washoe County Health District, the Nevada Department of Education, and Gov. Sisolak’s office to learn more about the challenges currently facing our community and to make the best decisions possible going forward. Teamwork and collaboration are at the heart of everything we do as we carry out our mission of providing a world-class education to our students. While our current situation presents challenges we have never encountered before, our commitment to protecting the health and well-being of our students, families, and staff will never waver.

Anderson says she thinks this topic will be discussed by the school board next week.

