Silver State Sights - Rye Patch Reservoir

LOVELOCK, Nev. (KOLO) - Its located in a part of Nevada that was once part of ancient Lake Lahontan, now it’s a place for less crowded beach day, or stop over in the middle of the desert

Jim Hawkins has been the park supervisor at Rye Patch State Recreation area for the past 17 years, and says the man made body of water along the Humboldt river gets more popular as the temperatures go up.

“It’s weather dependent,” he says. “We start seeing some heat and people want to get out on the water.”

Hawkins says the reservoir has 22 miles of water to ski on, and over 70 total miles of coastline.

The dam was built on the Humboldt river back in the 1930s to funnel water to farmers in the lovelock area. Years later in 1971 it became a state recreation area.

It’s known as an excellent fishery, and is popular for campers, picnickers, and beach goers in the summer.

