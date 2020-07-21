Advertisement

Silver State Sights - Rye Patch Reservoir

Episode 56 of the series takes us to Pershing County
By Ben Deach
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:54 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELOCK, Nev. (KOLO) - Its located in a part of Nevada that was once part of ancient Lake Lahontan, now it’s a place for less crowded beach day, or stop over in the middle of the desert

Jim Hawkins has been the park supervisor at Rye Patch State Recreation area for the past 17 years, and says the man made body of water along the Humboldt river gets more popular as the temperatures go up.

“It’s weather dependent,” he says. “We start seeing some heat and people want to get out on the water.”

Hawkins says the reservoir has 22 miles of water to ski on, and over 70 total miles of coastline.

The dam was built on the Humboldt river back in the 1930s to funnel water to farmers in the lovelock area. Years later in 1971 it became a state recreation area.

It’s known as an excellent fishery, and is popular for campers, picnickers, and beach goers in the summer.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire

Rock Farm Fire out in Arrowcreek area after damaging two homes

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The fire is burning on BLM land.

News

Families affected by the Numbers Fire moving forward ‘One Day at a time’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
It has been just over two weeks since the Numbers Fire caused devastation in Douglas County. But now, the tough part is just beginning for the people who lost their homes.

News

Rock Farm Fire Out in Arrowcreek Area After Damaging Two Homes

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Care For Senior Loved Ones During COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
Seniors Helping Seniors is in need of elderly care givers.

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
Thunderstorms are in the forecast through Wednesday. Some cells could be strong to severe. Lightning and gusty wind will also create extreme fire danger at times. Cooler, quieter weather will return Thursday and Friday. Sunny, warmer weather is back over the weekend into next week. -Jeff

Latest News

News

Nevada special session summary

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Nevada special session summary

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Nevada lawmakers toil for a dozen days to balance a Nevada budget facing a shortfall of 1.2 Billion Dollars.

KOLO Cares

Northern Nevada Pride event goes virtual

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Pride is more than just an event, it's in all of us.

Fire

Evacuations lifted in Sun Valley fire; one firefighter transported

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
It was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Chimney Drive and Lundy Road.

Education

Teacher’s union says they don’t feel safe returning to school

Updated: 16 hours ago
Our local teacher’s union says it’s not safe to return to school