New laser-sensor technology to help real-time monitoring of building earthquake damage

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:27 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earthquake damaged buildings and other critical infrastructure could be evaluated more quickly for safety and response options following an event with new optical sensor technology and software.

It is being developed and field tested by the University of Nevada, Reno and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

“The current sensor and wireless network design was completed here in our earthquake lab,” said David McCallen, professor and director of the Earthquake Engineering Lab in the College of Engineering and also a senior scientist in the Energy Geosciences Division at the Berkeley Lab in a news release. “This technology can transform the ability to assess damage and rapidly respond to earthquakes. We are pushing towards broad application of this new technology.”

The project received $240,000 in new funding from the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Safety to keep the project going. The new grant McCallen says will advance the design of the new optically based technique for direct measurement of interstory drift – displacement between floors of a building – in two directions. He adds interstory drift is a important measure of building deformation used in multiple ways to assess building performance

McCallen says the system is designed to provide an unprecedented ability to rapidly determine a facility’s integrity after a major earthquake and informed response decisions and efforts related to safety assessment, repair and reoccupancy of buildings following a major earthquake.

To read the full story, click here.

