Funding helps expand rural boys and girls club program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A grant from the state is helping keep a kids program going in rural Nevada.

Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (BGCTM ) received a grant to help expand the service area in Winnemucca and Humboldt County.

Officials say this project will support a backpack program in Humbodlt County, which will provide take-home food for 575 children in rural and Tribal communities.

BGCTM will also deliver weekend back packs throughout the summer in Fernley and in White Pine County.

The project will support these efforts through infrastructure purchases and supplemental food purchases.

