Advertisement

Funding helps expand rural boys and girls club program

By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:26 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A grant from the state is helping keep a kids program going in rural Nevada.

Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (BGCTM ) received a grant to help expand the service area in Winnemucca and Humboldt County.

Officials say this project will support a backpack program in Humbodlt County, which will provide take-home food for 575 children in rural and Tribal communities.

BGCTM will also deliver weekend back packs throughout the summer in Fernley and in White Pine County.

The project will support these efforts through infrastructure purchases and supplemental food purchases.

Get the full story in the video above.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

RTC Lakeside Dr. Improvements

Updated: 1 hour ago

Breaking News

Suspect in custody connected to Midtown apartment fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
The fire is being investigated as a possible arson and homicide.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

WCSD officials to review attendance policy, “Current policy is unsustainable”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Schools in Washoe County are set to begin in less than a month and officials are looking at a change to the attendance policy.

KOLO

City of Fernley accepting small business COVID-19 grant applications

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The city of Fernley is currently accepting applications for its COVID-19 grant.

Latest News

KOLO

Five finalists named in South Lake Tahoe police chief search

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
South Lake Tahoe has narrowed the search for a new police chief to five finalists.

News

RTC Ride Safely

Updated: 14 hours ago

Business

Atlantis installs temperature monitoring technology

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Atlantis announced Monday it’s using new temperature monitoring technology to keep guests safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

RTC Community Opinion Needed

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Atlantis Adds Thermal Temperature Monitors at Entrances

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Reno Housing Authority is taking applications for the CARES Act Housing Assistance Program.