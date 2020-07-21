Advertisement

Five finalists named in South Lake Tahoe police chief search

By Mike Watson
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:01 AM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
(KOLO)

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - South Lake Tahoe has narrowed the search for a new police chief to five finalists.

Two currently work for the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. They are Lt. Shannon Laney and Lt. David Stevenson.

The other three are Capt. John Gunderson from Redwood City, California, Lt. Tina Jones from Portland, and Deputy Chief Katherine Lester from Sacramento.

You can ask questions during a virtual town hall on Zoom. It’s Thursday afternoon from 3:30 to 6:30.

Click here to join the meeting.

