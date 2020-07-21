Five finalists named in South Lake Tahoe police chief search

(KOLO)

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - South Lake Tahoe has narrowed the search for a new police chief to five finalists.

Two currently work for the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. They are Lt. Shannon Laney and Lt. David Stevenson.

The other three are Capt. John Gunderson from Redwood City, California, Lt. Tina Jones from Portland, and Deputy Chief Katherine Lester from Sacramento.

You can ask questions during a virtual town hall on Zoom. It’s Thursday afternoon from 3:30 to 6:30.

