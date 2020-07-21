Advertisement

Fatal apartment fire investigated as arson-homicide

Reno apartment fire leaves two dead.
Reno apartment fire leaves two dead.(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:35 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people are dead, 13 others are hurt and a criminal investigation is underway following an Monday morning apartment fire* in Reno.

The fire broke out shortly before 5:30 this morning. Neighbors heard strange noises,.

“Glass breaking almost, just a weird pop,” said Raymond Hamilton who lives across the street. “It sounded like the Fourth of July.”

As his girlfriend called 9-1-1, Hamilton ran to see if he could help.

“I pulled one gentleman out of a bottom window, an elderly guy. The kid, probably about 13 or so I had to talk him into jumping out of the second window. I couldn’t see. Black clouds pouring out, as black as that police car. I caught him.”

Leon Roberts--an ex-Navy corpsman, grabbed his medical bag and began gathering the injured in a triage area.

“All I could do was make sure they were alive. Then when everyone arrived I gave a report to the paramedics and turned it over to them.”

Both actions were appreciated.

“When you have people in the neighborhood who have certain skills, it’s a good thing,” said Reno Fire Battalion Chief Brad Jensen. “It’s people helping people and that’s kind of what Reno is all about.”

In all, 13 people suffered injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to burns.

Meanwhile the fire--which had started in a breeze way in the alley was moving fast. Already 60 percent involved when firemen arrived, it was 80 percent by the time they got water on it.

Soon they discovered a body, then later another.

Fire investigators say it had all the signs of arson.

“There’s a person who was witnessed that they believe might have started the fire,” said Battalion Chief Mark Winkelman. “They are trying now to access that individual so they can interview him.”

With the fatalities the Reno Police Department is taking the lead in what is now a homicide investigation. They have released no further details.

Anyone with information should call the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness at 322-4900. Secret Witness has posted a $2500 reward for information leading to arrest and prosecution.

