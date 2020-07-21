Evacuations lifted in Sun Valley fire; one firefighter transported

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews have extinguished a fire in northwest Sun Valley that prompted evacuations Tuesday afternoon.

It was reported around 2:30 p.m. on July 21, 2020 in the area of Chimney Drive and Lundy Road.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said the fire appears to have started in the backyard of a home on Chimney Drive near Rams Horn. They said an outbuilding caught fire and the flames spread to other nearby outbuildings. About eight total were damaged.

One Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District firefighter was taken to a hospital for unknown reasons but is said to be doing okay.

Authorities also said an elderly resident was evacuated from their home and was taken to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office said evacuations were in place for nearby streets but have since been lifted.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.