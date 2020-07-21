City of Fernley accepting small business COVID-19 grant applications

The city of Fernley is currently accepting applications for its COVID-19 grant. (KOLO)

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The city of Fernley is currently accepting applications for its COVID-19 grant. Fernley businesses who were impacted by the pandemic can apply.

According to City Manager Daphne Hooper the city received $3.9 million dollars in cares act funding. Hooper said $250,000 is set aside to help struggling Fernley businesses. “It’s really you know kind of a help up, to get you through this process, without having a major impact.”

Officials said the money will help 50 businesses. Each business will receive a $5,000 grant. Hooper said, “We don’t want people having to close their doors permanently, so this is our effort to help people continue on.”

Fernley Dance Company applied for the grant this week. Co-owner Kathie Orsley said the studio shut down during the pandemic and taught classes online. Orsley said due to Phase 2 guidelines, the dance company is limited on space. “We get calls every day wanting students to enroll, but we cannot enroll them. We have to keep it at 10 children per class.”

The business owner used personal money to keep the dance company open. She said the grant will help the business.

“What we would do is rent the studio next door, and that’s what we will use the bulk of the funds for, is to pay for that so we can get back up to our normal enrollment.”

The city of Fernley said businesses must meet the following to apply:

Must be a local, Fernley business

The business must have shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic

Be in good standing, with federal, state, and city business licensing and business taxes

Must have been open for at least 12-months prior to the COVID-19 shutdown or March 19, 2019.

Have not received state or federal COVID-19 related financial assistance.

Home-based business does not qualify for the grant

This is a first come, first serve grant process: the first 50 qualifying applications will be awarded $5,000

Grant applications are accepted by email only this week July 20-24, 2020. The email address is FernleyCARESAct@cityoffernley.org.

