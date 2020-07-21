Breaking the stigma: Minority Mental Health Awareness month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - July is Minority Mental Health Awareness month, the goal is to tackle mental health challenges in underrepresented communities.

Robin Reedy is the executive director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI Nevada

“Let’s face it, anyone with a mental health condition has been living through bias and stigma and we get that,” explained Reedy.

She said tackling the challenges of mental health issues and stigma is a community effort, especially now with the additional struggles brought on by COVID-19

“The one thing about this pandemic is your average person is really feeling anxiety and depression now,” added Reedy.

However a person’s background can make it harder to obtain treatment.

In smaller communities, cultural stigma and lower quality care play a big role in seeking help.

NAMI is working to change that.

“We’re trying to divise programs that support each culture,” said Reedy. “Whether it’s an Asian culture, person of color or Hispanic culture, we’re moving into those areas so we can best approach them.”

During this pandemic, the organization has their own hurdles to jump.

Thanks to a few state grants, NAMI is able to provide funding to their support groups and much more

“They did do a lot to save those cuts,” explained Reedy. “One cut would’ve put out 270 severely mentally ill people out on the streets.”

Reedy said spreading awareness starts with you.

NAMI Nevada is always looking for volunteers willing to help others, she said their warm line has seen an increased number in calls.

“Our warm line is not hotline, said added Reedy. “A warm line is where someone can call or we can call them and they get to talk to another peer who has a mental health condition and is in recovery so they can help them with whatever is going on. People are so hesitant because people are afraid that if they ask are you suicidal, that it’ll give them that idea and that’s not the case, it shows them that you care.”

