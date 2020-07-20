Two Nevada businesses cited for noncompliance with COVID health rules

LAS VEGAS (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations (DIR) says more businesses are complying with OSHA COVID-19 health and safety rules.

OSHA Investigators conducted checks at 225 businesses, and 94% were found to be in compliance.

Two businesses, however, were issued citations.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts at 9 Retail Road #2 in Dayton has been fined $8,675. Investigators say they observed noncompliance at the O’Reilly’s store during both an initial visit and a follow-up visit by division officials. If investigators find continued noncompliance, the department may order the company to cease all business activity at the shop until it complies with the requirements.

The second business cited was The Dillinger in Boulder City.

In the latest business checks on July 16 and 17, DIR found:

Convenience stores, 122 observations: 91 percent compliance

General retail, 59 observations: 93 percent compliance

Restaurants, 55 observations: 98 percent compliance

Clothing stores, 53 observations: 96 percent compliance

Grocery stores, 12 observations: 100 percent compliance

