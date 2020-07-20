Advertisement

Two Nevada businesses cited for noncompliance with COVID health rules

State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic
State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic(MGN)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:14 PM PDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations (DIR) says more businesses are complying with OSHA COVID-19 health and safety rules.

OSHA Investigators conducted checks at 225 businesses, and 94% were found to be in compliance.

Two businesses, however, were issued citations.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts at 9 Retail Road #2 in Dayton has been fined $8,675. Investigators say they observed noncompliance at the O’Reilly’s store during both an initial visit and a follow-up visit by division officials. If investigators find continued noncompliance, the department may order the company to cease all business activity at the shop until it complies with the requirements.

The second business cited was The Dillinger in Boulder City.

In the latest business checks on July 16 and 17, DIR found:

  • Convenience stores, 122 observations: 91 percent compliance
  • General retail, 59 observations: 93 percent compliance
  • Restaurants, 55 observations: 98 percent compliance
  • Clothing stores, 53 observations: 96 percent compliance
  • Grocery stores, 12 observations: 100 percent compliance

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

RTC Lakeside Dr. Improvements

Updated: 1 hour ago

Breaking News

Suspect in custody connected to Midtown apartment fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
The fire is being investigated as a possible arson and homicide.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

WCSD officials to review attendance policy, “Current policy is unsustainable”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Schools in Washoe County are set to begin in less than a month and officials are looking at a change to the attendance policy.

KOLO

City of Fernley accepting small business COVID-19 grant applications

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The city of Fernley is currently accepting applications for its COVID-19 grant.

Latest News

KOLO

Five finalists named in South Lake Tahoe police chief search

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
South Lake Tahoe has narrowed the search for a new police chief to five finalists.

News

RTC Ride Safely

Updated: 14 hours ago

Business

Atlantis installs temperature monitoring technology

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Atlantis announced Monday it’s using new temperature monitoring technology to keep guests safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

RTC Community Opinion Needed

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Atlantis Adds Thermal Temperature Monitors at Entrances

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Reno Housing Authority is taking applications for the CARES Act Housing Assistance Program.