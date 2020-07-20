TMFPD giving away free fire safe containers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) is giving away free fire safe containers. The containers are used for proper ash disposal. TMFPD’S Adam Mayberry said people can soak leftover ash in water for three days before throwing it out.

TMFPD said it strongly encourages all Washoe County residents to be equipped with a fire safe container which can reduce the threat of fires and substantial damage to homes. Mayberry said, “We have had significant fires that have been devastating in our region that was the cause of the result of improper disposal of ash.”

According to officials improper ash disposal can cause thousands of fires every year. Mayberry said even after several days, a pile of ash can hold enough heat to reignite and start a fire. “And so by having a fire safe container, promoting that awareness, will go a long way for those residents, they can understand just how dangerous hot ashes can be.”

TMFPD will give out 300 containers on a first come, first serve basis. You can pick up one container Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the TMFPD headquarters on 3663 Barron Way. The last day is July 31.

TMFPD giving away 300 fire safe containers. (TMFPD)

