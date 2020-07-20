Advertisement

Stewart Indian School opens doors for first time since March

By Terri Russell
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:21 PM PDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.The sights and sounds of Stewart Indian School can once again be heard at the newly re-opened museum in Carson City.

The museum which chronicles the school's dark inception to successful Native American Institution officially opened its doors in January of this year and abruptly closed in March due to the coronavirus shutdown.

Administrators and staff alike didn't know for sure if or when the facility would be again open to the public.

“This facility for the Stewart Indian School Cultural Center Museum, we had about a $50,000 debt,” says Stacy Montooth, Nevada Indian Commission Executive Director. Thanks a the CARES Act and a generous donation from a Carson City resident with ties to the school, the facility can expect to stay open well into 2021.

“You could spend a half an hour to a day here. reading all the literature, all the materials. It really could be quite the family outing,” says Montooth. Montooth says staff wears PPEs and visitors are asked to wear a mask as well. If a visitor doesn’t have one, a mask will be provided.

Inside pictures and items which explains the original purpose to the school to," Kill the Indian, Save the man."

But as the visitor progresses through displays, they come to find the school became a magnet for Native Americans from not only Nevada but also throughout the southwest.

Efforts to save the Stewart Indian School failed and in 1980 it shut down. The state of Nevada acquired the facility from the Feds at which time such a museum and cultural center was a pipe dream.

Now residents and their families can get out of homes and spend a day with history, Monday through Friday. If you don’t want to tour the inside of the museum with a mask on, you can always tour the outside grounds of Stewart Indian School. Bring your phone and dial the number on the placement stones and you can learn about all the buildings which comprise Stewart Indian School.

