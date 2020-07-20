Advertisement

Reno Housing Authority offering rental assistance during pandemic

The Reno Housing Authority is accepting applications for COVID-19 rental assistance.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Housing Authority is accepting applications for rental assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization launched the CARES ACT Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) which provides temporary assistance to residents in Washoe County who have lost income due to COVID-19 and need help paying rent.

Funding for CHAP was provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress — each state received funding. Governor Sisolak and Treasurer Zach Conine identified rental assistance as a priority and allocated $30 million for this purpose.

“We appreciate the State of Nevada for entrusting us with this funding to help those impacted by COVID-19,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, a member of the RHA Board of Commissioners.  “Too many families are experiencing the hardship of losing their jobs and unfortunately, we know it impacts their ability to pay rent.  The RHA Board of Commissioners and staff are committed to working with our state partners and the City of Reno.  We are eager for any opportunity to help fulfill one of the greatest needs of our community, keeping people in their homes.” 

In a press release the housing authority said, depending upon the applicant’s situation, rent payments may be made retroactively to April 1 and may continue for several months if the hardship continues and money remains available in the program.

For more information, click here. You can also call the following number: (775) 502-1639.

