Advertisement

Portland protesters gassed after setting fire at courthouse

Protests flared up over the weekend in Portland, Oregon, becoming violent at times.
Protests flared up over the weekend in Portland, Oregon, becoming violent at times.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:37 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With unrest continuing, the federal government is coming under increasing scrutiny for the activities of agents trying to clamp down on protests in Oregon’s largest city — demonstrations that President Donald Trump says are led by “anarchists and agitators.”

Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday, part of yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear-gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content some viewers may find disturbing:

The latest unrest happened as local and state leaders expressed anger with the presence of the federal agents, saying the city’s protests had started to ease just as the federal agents started taking action on the streets of Portland.

Authorities over the weekend erected large fences around the building in an effort to keep away the protesters who have been on Portland's streets daily since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis nearly two months ago.

But video posted online showed demonstrators taking down the fencing. And a statement from Portland's city police department described the protesters' tactics as they repeatedly headed toward the courthouse and were repelled by federal agents who emerged from inside.

Hundreds of protesters were at the scene Sunday night into Monday morning. At one point, “dozens of people with shields, helmets, gas masks, umbrellas, bats, and hockey sticks approached the doors” of the courthouse until federal officers came out and dispersed them, the Portland police statement said.

The protesters later lit a fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday within the portico of the courthouse, said Portland police. The department said its officers were not involved in any crowd-control measures, did not fire tear gas and “were not present during any of the activity described.”

Other people added wood and debris to the fire to make it larger. Federal agents came out of the courthouse, "dispersed the crowd and extinguished the fire," the statement said.

Speaking on CNN’s ‘State of the Union,’ Portland’s Democratic Mayor said federal officers “are not wanted here.”

“We haven’t asked them here. In fact, we want them to leave,” Ted Wheeler said.

On Friday, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum sued Homeland Security and the Marshals Service in federal court, alleging that unidentified federal agents grabbed people from Portland’s streets “without warning or explanation, without a warrant, and without providing any way to determine who is directing this action.”

Rosenblum said she was seeking a temporary restraining order to “immediately stop federal authorities from unlawfully detaining Oregonians.”

Top leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives said Sunday they were “alarmed” by the Trump administration’s tactics against protesters in Portland and other cities, including Washington, D.C. They’ve called on federal inspectors general to investigate.

“This is a matter of utmost urgency,” they wrote in a letter to the inspectors general of the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security.

The signers were three leading Democrats: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-New York; Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, D-Mississippi; and Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-New York.

The Democratic lawmakers are seeking an investigation “into the use of federal law enforcement agencies by the Attorney General and the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security to suppress First Amendment protected activities in Washington, D.C., Portland, and other communities across the United States.”

President Donald Trump has decried the demonstrations. His Homeland Security secretary, Chad Wolf, labeled the protesters “lawless anarchists” during a visit to the city last Thursday.

“We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action. We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE. These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal!”

Late Saturday, Portland police said protesters broke into the building of the Portland Police Association labor union that represents officers. Dumpster fires were also set and fencing was moved and transformed into barricades, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was arrested or detained during the protest that started Sunday night.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Las Vegas casinos adapt to business during pandemic

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Ben Deach
For Las Vegas casinos, its been a time of making adjustments.

National

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Neither family knows how Cleo made the trip, which would have required her to cross at least one river.

Coronavirus

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE
The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil.

National

Dog makes 57-mile journey to old home

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
A dog found its way to her family's old home, one they haven't lived in for nearly two years.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Latest News

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

National Politics

Georgia Dems choose state chair to replace Lewis on ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
Georgia Democrats announced on Monday a list of five finalists who are under consideration to replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

Coronavirus

White House coronavirus task force briefings are back with Trump at the helm

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some of Trump’s closest advisers had publicly advocated for the return of briefings led by the president, who has slid against Democratic rival Joe Biden in recent polls.

National

Man who inspired ‘White Boy Rick’ released from custody

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Detroit-area man whose decades in prison for drug dealing and work as an FBI informant inspired the movie “White Boy Rick” was released from custody Monday in Florida, his first steps of freedom since he was a teenager.

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

National Politics

Trump: White House coronavirus briefings are returning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump said coronavirus briefings from the White House are returning this week.