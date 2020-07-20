2 dead, 13 injured in Midtown apartment fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE JULY 20, 10:40 A.M. Reno Police investigators say a second body has been found at the scene of an apartment fire in midtown Reno.

The cause of the two deaths has not been determined yet.

The Reno Fire Department Arson Investigation Unit and Reno Police Robbery Homicide Unit are both investigating.

ORIGINAL STORY Fire crews confirm one person is dead after an apartment fire in Midtown.

The fire broke out just after 5:30 on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Fire crews appear to have extinguished the flames and video from the scene show several upper level units destroyed. The roof of the building is gone.

Thirteen other people have varying degrees of injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to burns. Fire crews also confirm that some animals were killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but arson and homicide detectives are on scene.

Broadway Boulevard is closed as crews investigate.

Autoplay Caption

ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple agencies are responding to a structure fire on Broadway Boulevard in Reno.

It was first reported just after 5:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020.

We have a crew on scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.