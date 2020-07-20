Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:56 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chances for thunderstorms continue...currently we sit at a 20%-30% chance until the low moves closer to the Sierra.

Once the low nears the CA coast, we’ll see some cooing and more organized storms.

A Dense Smoke Advisory is in effect until 11am on Monday for Portola, Susanville and Westwood. This is due to smoke from the Hog fire. Expect low visibility and hazy conditions. The smoke can travel into the Reno area at times.

Eight day forecast starting July 19
Eight day forecast starting July 19(KOLO)

Forecast

Monday AM Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a hot and hazy Monday with daytime highs possibly in the triple digits again this afternoon.

Forecast

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:27 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Eight day forecast starting July 18

Forecast

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:09 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
The heat will continue through next week, as valleys sizzle in the upper 90s and 100s, and Sierra locations reach the upper 80s. Thunderstorms are possible each day, mainly south of Highway 50. More widespread storms are possible with a trough of low pressure in the middle of next week. Stay cool out there! -Jeff

Forecast

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:48 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Another round of thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Expect a hot weekend with daytime highs in the upper 90s in Reno.

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:08 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Heat and a few afternoon T-storms are in the forecast through the weekend. -Jeff

Forecast

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:45 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Typical summer temperatures and afternoon breezes will persist over northeast California, the Sierra, and western Nevada into next week. A few afternoon and evening thunderstorms over eastern California and western Nevada today will persist into early next week, mainly confined to areas south of Highway 50.

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:40 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Thunderstorms will build into the afternoon sky over the next few days. Watch for lightning, gusty wind, downpours, and localized flooding. The heat will continue through at least the next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:58 AM PDT
Expect another hot afternoon with daytime highs in the upper 90s around Reno. Thunderstorms will return today with the best chance for storms in Mono and Alpine Counties. More widespread storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon.

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:13 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Thunderstorms are back in the forecast over the next few days. Watch for dry lightning, gusty wind, downpours, and localized flooding. The heat will continue through the weekend. -Jeff

Forecast

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:05 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Another hot and dry day will be in order today with afternoon highs well into the 90s around Reno. Thunderstorms return to the forecast tomorrow through Friday.