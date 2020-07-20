Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chances for thunderstorms continue...currently we sit at a 20%-30% chance until the low moves closer to the Sierra.

Once the low nears the CA coast, we’ll see some cooing and more organized storms.

A Dense Smoke Advisory is in effect until 11am on Monday for Portola, Susanville and Westwood. This is due to smoke from the Hog fire. Expect low visibility and hazy conditions. The smoke can travel into the Reno area at times.

Eight day forecast starting July 19 (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.