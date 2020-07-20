Advertisement

Las Vegas casinos adapt to business during pandemic

Masks required throughout, some areas closed
A sign Inside Paris Las Vegas mandates all customers wear masks.
A sign Inside Paris Las Vegas mandates all customers wear masks.
By Ben Deach
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:16 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -

For some, life on the Las Vegas strip isn’t what it used to be.

 “Usually every night is fun. A party,” said Las Vegas resident Todd Rial. “But lately it’s been sketchy.”

Others, accept the changes, and try to adapt.

“You’ve just got to do what they say.” Said Rick Hufnagle. “Wear a mask, hand sanitize. The mask may not help you but if you wear it and you sneeze it will help stop the spread.”

Inside Paris Las Vegas, the scene has been noticeably different as a result of the pandemic. Masks are required for everyone. Hand sanitizer is located throughout the casino.  Some restaurants are not open, and social distancing measures in effect.

Another casino that has been less busy is the Encore. Its poker room shut down, and many of its slot machines have been vacant.

Hufnagle and his wife Sandy say they are keeping things low key on their trip, and say they won’t be shocked if rising case numbers force the casinos the shut down again.

“I don’t think it will be a surprise.” He said. “Every time you get a bunch of people congregated together there is a risk.”

