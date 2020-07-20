Advertisement

Colorado runner sets record on Tahoe Rim Trail

Kyle Curtin runs the Tahoe Rim Trail
Kyle Curtin runs the Tahoe Rim Trail(Luis Escobar | Luis Escobar)
By Josh Little
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:57 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new unsupported record up on the Tahoe Rim Trail. Kyle Curtin, an ultra-runner from Colorado, completed the 171-mile trek in 41 hours and nine minutes.

"It's not something a lot of people have done, or that a lot of people are willing to try," said Curtin.

He shattered the previous unsupported record by ten hours. It was also the second-fastest time ever recorded on the trail. But that record was supported, meaning you have help along the way with food and water stations. An unsupported run is done without any help; where you carry everything yourself.

"Everything you bring extra is more weight you have to carry and it's going to slow you down more, so everything's a trade off," added Curtin.

You're not even allowed to bring water. Instead, you have to fill up and filter water from streams along the way. Curtin's last chance to do that was with about 36 miles to go, and he completely ran out roughly nine miles from the finish.

"I've ran out of water before and gone through similar situations, so I guess I wasn't really worried," admitted Curtin.

He ran for about two hours, without water, to wrap up his record-setting run.

"Part of it is just to see where my own limits are, and that's something that's pretty rewarding to me," added Curtin. "Your body wants to shut down, and it's a very mental game of the tricks you can play on yourself to keep on moving."

He's been moving for awhile, leaving his mark all over Lake Tahoe. He set the record in the Tahoe 200 back in 2018, breaking that mark by nine hours. And these aren't just individual feats, they're also ways to bring attention to what the Tahoe area has to offer.

“I’d be very happy if this inspired people to get out and go do a hike or an adventure they wouldn’t have otherwise planned.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Las Vegas casinos adapt to business during pandemic

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ben Deach
For Las Vegas casinos, its been a time of making adjustments.

Coronavirus

Reno Housing Authority offering rental assistance during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Funding for the rental assistance was provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress.

Breaking News

2 dead, 13 injured in Midtown apartment fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
The fire is being investigated as a possible arson and homicide.

News

TMFPD giving away free fire safe containers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) is giving away free fire safe containers. The containers are used for proper ash disposal. TMFPD’S Adam Mayberry said people can soak leftover ash in water for three days before throwing it out.

Latest News

Fire

Midtown Apartment Fire

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

31st Special Session Concludes

Updated: 12 hours ago
31st Special Session Concludes

KOLO

Churchill County seeks parent input on before/after school program

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
Churchill County Parks and Recreation is seeking input from parents about the before and after school programs at Churchill Aquatic Recreation Education (CARE).

News

Governor Sisolak releases statement as special session of legislature comes to an end

Updated: 17 hours ago
31st special session of the Nevada legislature came to an end on Sunday night.

News

Nevada passes cuts to health care, education amid pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sam Metz
The final bill reduces furloughs and salary freezes for state workers and earmarks $50 million in federal relief dollars for a block grant program for schools.

News

What to do with a park and monument in Reno for racist Nevada senator?

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The city of Reno scheduled a meeting Aug. 13 to begin the process of reviewing the names of city names for streets, buildings, parks and other facilities..