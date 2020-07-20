Colorado runner sets record on Tahoe Rim Trail

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new unsupported record up on the Tahoe Rim Trail. Kyle Curtin, an ultra-runner from Colorado, completed the 171-mile trek in 41 hours and nine minutes.

"It's not something a lot of people have done, or that a lot of people are willing to try," said Curtin.

He shattered the previous unsupported record by ten hours. It was also the second-fastest time ever recorded on the trail. But that record was supported, meaning you have help along the way with food and water stations. An unsupported run is done without any help; where you carry everything yourself.

"Everything you bring extra is more weight you have to carry and it's going to slow you down more, so everything's a trade off," added Curtin.

You're not even allowed to bring water. Instead, you have to fill up and filter water from streams along the way. Curtin's last chance to do that was with about 36 miles to go, and he completely ran out roughly nine miles from the finish.

"I've ran out of water before and gone through similar situations, so I guess I wasn't really worried," admitted Curtin.

He ran for about two hours, without water, to wrap up his record-setting run.

"Part of it is just to see where my own limits are, and that's something that's pretty rewarding to me," added Curtin. "Your body wants to shut down, and it's a very mental game of the tricks you can play on yourself to keep on moving."

He's been moving for awhile, leaving his mark all over Lake Tahoe. He set the record in the Tahoe 200 back in 2018, breaking that mark by nine hours. And these aren't just individual feats, they're also ways to bring attention to what the Tahoe area has to offer.

“I’d be very happy if this inspired people to get out and go do a hike or an adventure they wouldn’t have otherwise planned.”

