Atlantis installs temperature monitoring technology

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:32 PM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Goodbye, thermometers. Hello, thermal temperature monitoring machines.

The Atlantis announced Monday it’s using new temperature monitoring technology to keep guests safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The machines are installed at each of the hotel and casino’s four entrances.

They’re called Temperature Monitoring Standing Terminals and are made by Dahua Technology. Here’s how they work:

When guests enter, they’ll look at a small screen at a thermal temperature station as they walk by, and their temperature will be automatically taken in a fifth of a second. The Atlantis compared it to measuring the temperature of 5,000 people, saying it would take about 4.2 hours using a forehead thermometer versus 30 minutes for a temperature scanner.

According to the Atlantis, the new thermal temperature stations can work from more than 5 feet away and read someone’s temperature as soon as they look at the camera. They are highly accurate and set off an alarm if someone has a fever. In addition, they can also detect if a person is wearing a mask, and will put out an alert if they are not.

