RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews knocked down a fire of about a tenth of an acre next to Interstate 80 near the California-Nevada state line early Sunday.

The fire was reported about 3 a.m. about 2 miles inside the California border near the westbound lanes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Compelling dash cam video of fire behavior from early this morning, westbound I-80 two miles outside NV border in CA. #TMFR Crews on scene. pic.twitter.com/jz848c4oTY — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) July 19, 2020

