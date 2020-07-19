Advertisement

Almost all power restored in the Reno area

(KGNS)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:37 AM PDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 1:30 P.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to all but 90 customers in the Reno area, NV Energy reports.

ORIGINAL STORY: More than 5,300 customers are without power in the Reno area, NV Energy reports.

The Reno Fire Department responded about 11:17 a.m. to a report of an electrical explosion in the 1400 block of Idlewild Drive.

NV Energy lists the cause of the outage as under investigation. Power is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m.

