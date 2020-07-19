Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak may not immediately call second special session of Nevada Legislature

By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 2:48 PM PDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Gov.. Steve Sisolak said Sunday he may not immediately call a second special session of the Nevada Legislature as the first session drags on without a conclusion.

“To be clear: our State is in a dangerous situation, and it is necessary for my administration to dedicate all of our time and energy toward mitigating the spread and addressing the increases we are currently facing,” Sisolak said in a statement.

“My goal is still to issue a proclamation for a second special session, but I will only do so when I am confident the Legislature, in coordination with my office, has fully reviewed all policy items and is ready to conduct a thorough, organized and efficient second special session,” the statement said. “This is the responsible decision to make in order to protect the time needed to address the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.”

The special session has had two failed votes on a mining tax adjustment and had long negotiations over budget cuts.

Here is Sisolak’s statement:

I convened the Legislature for the current special session, which is now on it’s 12th day, to take the necessary legislative actions to address state government’s top priority – the historic $1.2 billion budget shortfall caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic. However, my Administration’s other top priorities still remain as critical as ever, including our need to manage the public health crisis and protect the health and safety of Nevadans.

Since the start of this budget special session, we have also been working to manage our increases in cases and hospitalizations as they hit record numbers. While it was my previous intention to call an immediate subsequent special session to discuss extraordinary policy issues that I believe cannot and should not wait until the regularly scheduled 2021 legislative session, I have serious reservations about having our lawmakers convene again for a similar – or longer – period of time in the midst of this spike in our State.

To be clear: our State is in a dangerous situation, and it is necessary for my administration to dedicate all of our time and energy toward mitigating the spread and addressing the increases we are currently facing.

My goal is still to issue a proclamation for a second special session, but I will only do so when I am confident the Legislature, in coordination with my office, has fully reviewed all policy items and is ready to conduct a thorough, organized and efficient second special session. This is the responsible decision to make in order to protect the time needed to address the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Critical policy issues I am planning to include for the second special session:

  • Addressing criminal and social justice policy reform
  • Working to ensure Nevadans, businesses, workers and the unemployed have the support and protections they need as they battle COVID-19, including the following:
  • Ensuring Nevadans can exercise their fundamental right to vote in a way that does not dangerously expose them to increased risk of COVID-19 infection
  • Helping stabilize Nevada businesses so they don’t suffer continued economic hits and establishing safety standards for the workers who are keeping our economy going
  • Removing statutory barriers impeding the work of Nevada’s unemployment insurance program

