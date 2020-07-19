Advertisement

California fire sending smoke into Reno area

The Hog Fire west of Susanville as seen on the Antelope Mountain Susanville camera from Saturday evening.
The Hog Fire west of Susanville as seen on the Antelope Mountain Susanville camera from Saturday evening.(PG&E/Alert Tahoe Fire Camera)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:57 AM PDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Hog Fire west of Susanville in Lassen County is sending smoke into the Lake Tahoe basin and the Truckee Meadows, the U.S. National Weather Service reports.

The weather service issued a dense smoke advisory.

The fire is burning near the Hog Flat Reservoir about 13 miles west of Susanville. As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday it was 500 acres and had no containment.

It started on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Las Vegas casinos adapt to business during pandemic

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Deach
For Las Vegas casinos, its been a time of making adjustments.

Coronavirus

Reno Housing Authority offering rental assistance during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Funding for the rental assistance was provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress.

Breaking News

2 dead, 13 injured in Midtown apartment fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
The fire is being investigated as a possible arson and homicide.

News

TMFPD giving away free fire safe containers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) is giving away free fire safe containers. The containers are used for proper ash disposal. TMFPD’S Adam Mayberry said people can soak leftover ash in water for three days before throwing it out.

News

Colorado runner sets record on Tahoe Rim Trail

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Little
Kyle Curtin, an ultra-runner from Colorado, completed the 171-mile Tahoe Rim Trail in 41 hours and nine minutes.

Latest News

Fire

Midtown Apartment Fire

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

31st Special Session Concludes

Updated: 12 hours ago
31st Special Session Concludes

KOLO

Churchill County seeks parent input on before/after school program

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
Churchill County Parks and Recreation is seeking input from parents about the before and after school programs at Churchill Aquatic Recreation Education (CARE).

News

Governor Sisolak releases statement as special session of legislature comes to an end

Updated: 17 hours ago
31st special session of the Nevada legislature came to an end on Sunday night.

News

Nevada passes cuts to health care, education amid pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sam Metz
The final bill reduces furloughs and salary freezes for state workers and earmarks $50 million in federal relief dollars for a block grant program for schools.

News

What to do with a park and monument in Reno for racist Nevada senator?

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The city of Reno scheduled a meeting Aug. 13 to begin the process of reviewing the names of city names for streets, buildings, parks and other facilities..