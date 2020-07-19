California fire sending smoke into Reno area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Hog Fire west of Susanville in Lassen County is sending smoke into the Lake Tahoe basin and the Truckee Meadows, the U.S. National Weather Service reports.

The weather service issued a dense smoke advisory.

The fire is burning near the Hog Flat Reservoir about 13 miles west of Susanville. As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday it was 500 acres and had no containment.

It started on Saturday.

