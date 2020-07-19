Nevada passes cuts to health care, education amid pandemic

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) -6:15 P.M. UPDATE: The Nevada Legislature passed a long-awaited budget bill on Sunday that enacted more than $500 million in cuts, primarily to the state spending on health care and education.

Throughout a 12-day special legislative session, lawmakers have looked for untapped reserve funds in various state accounts and attempted to raise taxes on the mining industry to lessen the severity of cuts outlined in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s baseline proposal.

The final bill reduces furloughs and salary freezes for state workers and earmarks $50 million in federal relief dollars for a block grant program for schools sent reeling by coronavirus and facing unanticipated costs.

ORIGINAL STORY: Even after amendments were made to address concerns, a proposal to limit mining tax deductions failed to pass the Nevada Senate on Saturday night.The proposal would have capped the deductions that Nevada mining businesses can claim to 60% of current levels.

It would have exempted businesses that gross less than $10 million annually and directed about $100 million to restore potential cuts to education amid coronavirus-related revenue shortfalls.

After Democrats revived the proposal Saturday, two days after it failed, lawmakers again voted 13-8 for the proposal on party lines, with Democrats in favor and Republicans against, denying it the two-thirds majority Nevada law requires to pass new taxes.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)