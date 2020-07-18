Vegas casino union reports 22 deaths of workers, relatives

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A union representing Nevada casino workers reports 22 deaths and 352 hospitalizations of its members or their family members since March.

The Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and affiliated Bartenders Union Local 165, representing 60,000 workers in Las Vegas and Reno, said Friday that hospitalizations for its members, their spouse or dependents have soared since Gov. Steve Sisolak allowed casinos to reopen June 4.

The union is calling on Sisolak, legislators and casinos to do more to protect workers. On Saturday, the state reported 1,182 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing the total to nearly 34,500. Nine additional reported deaths increased the toll to 646.

