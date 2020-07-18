Tests reveal coronavirus in Yosemite National Park’s sewage

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - No employee or resident has tested positive at Yosemite National Park's health clinic, and no visitors have reported being sick since the park began reopening last month, but tests of the park's raw sewage have confirmed the presence of the virus.

Dozens of people are believed to have been infected.

The public health officer for Mariposa County, who is overseeing coronavirus testing in the Yosemite area, said the emergence of the coronavirus will not likely lead to policy changes because the park is already following local and state restrictions. Eric Sergienko said he believes the confirmed presence of the virus in Yosemite will make people more vigilant.

