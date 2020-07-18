Advertisement

Taco Bell revamping menu, removing popular items

Taco Bell is saying goodbye to some fan favorite menu items in August.
Taco Bell is saying goodbye to some fan favorite menu items in August.(CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:07 PM PDT|Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:11 PM PDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell is officially removing some of its menu items to “ensure an easy and fast ordering experience.”

“While change is hard, a simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets, and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited time basis,” Taco Bell said in a statement.

Starting Aug. 13, fans will no longer be able to order the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito®, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Loaded Grillers, Chips & Dips and the Mini Skillet Bowl. The Quesarito will only be available by ordering through the restaurant’s website or app.

Taco Bell is also making a few additions to the menu. The updated menu will include the $5 Grande Nachos Box and the Beef Burrito.

The box includes a layer of tortilla chips, a double serving of seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream.

Meanwhile, the burrito will be part of the Cravings Value Menu, selling for $1.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Las Vegas casinos adapt to business during pandemic

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Deach
For Las Vegas casinos, its been a time of making adjustments.

National

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Neither family knows how Cleo made the trip, which would have required her to cross at least one river.

Coronavirus

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE
The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil.

National

Dog makes 57-mile journey to old home

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
A dog found its way to her family's old home, one they haven't lived in for nearly two years.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Latest News

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

National Politics

Georgia Dems choose state chair to replace Lewis on ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
Georgia Democrats announced on Monday a list of five finalists who are under consideration to replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

Coronavirus

White House coronavirus task force briefings are back with Trump at the helm

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some of Trump’s closest advisers had publicly advocated for the return of briefings led by the president, who has slid against Democratic rival Joe Biden in recent polls.

National

Man who inspired ‘White Boy Rick’ released from custody

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Detroit-area man whose decades in prison for drug dealing and work as an FBI informant inspired the movie “White Boy Rick” was released from custody Monday in Florida, his first steps of freedom since he was a teenager.

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

National Politics

Trump: White House coronavirus briefings are returning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump said coronavirus briefings from the White House are returning this week.