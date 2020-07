RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thunderstorm chances will continue each afternoon through the evening for the weekend from the Reno-Tahoe line southward towards Mono County.

Thunderstorms look to be more widespread Monday and Tuesday.

Winds will be light, the heat is still present with temperatures in the upper 90′s to even triple digits in some parts of the state.

Eight day forecast starting July 18 (KOLO)

