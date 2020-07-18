People can appeal PUA payment denial online now

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -People turned down for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance can now file appeals online through their EmployNV account, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Saturday.

The ability to file the appeal online went live on Saturday morning.

PUA is a type of unemployment insurance for people not normally covered by unemployment insurance.

Claimants have 11 days to file an appeal, but the deadline is extended for those who have not had enough of a chance to file an appeal, DETR said in a statement.

Filers should upload any relevant documents, images or information for the appeal at the time of the request DETR said.

Filers successfully completing the appeal request get an e-notice through their EmployNV account acknowledging the appeal. Filers do not need to file multiple times if they receive the notice.. Invalid appeals with no adverse determination get a similar e-notification indicating that the request is invalid.

This process may take 15 days or more depending on the number of requests received. Filers needing help can contact the PUA Call Center at 1-800-603-9681.

Hearings start in August. Filers will get an electronic notice in their account of the hearing date.

