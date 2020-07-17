Northeast Reno shooting leaves two wounded, search for suspect, UNR Police force in mourning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Details about what happened shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday on Sutro Street, south of Hug High School, are few so far. But one look at the crime scene tells the story of a violent clash.

The expended rounds scattered on the street outside these apartments tells us there were a number of shots fired. At least two apparently hit the windshield of a car found blocks away in an apartment complex near Rita Cannan Elementary.

This is where police say the two victims of the shooting fled and where they were found. They were transported to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening wounds.

Meanwhile back on Sutro, police say they were still searching for a third person.

No description has been released. No further details concerning what happened here and why, though an RPD lieutenant did tell us those involved apparently knew each other, motives were apparently personal and there was no reason to believe there was any ongoing threat to the public at large.

There was one additional sad outcome. Among those responding to the Sutro location was a K-9 unit from UNR, handler Officer Tom Emmons and his partner, Bonnie. Bonnie was struck by a passing vehicle on the busy roadway. She was rushed to the Animal Emergency Center where she died.

UNR Police Chief Todd Renwick issued a brief statement mourning her loss, saying her dedication to the community and her handler would never be forgotten.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

