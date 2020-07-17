2019 shooting following attack on officer ruled justified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE DEC. 10: Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks has ruled the officer-involved shooting of Ronald George Akers on March 20, 2019 was justified.

The shooting happened when the officer responded to an incident at a south Reno restaurant. Investigators said Akers attacked the officer and a violent struggle ensued that lasted several minutes.

The investigation determined that before being shot, Akers took the officer’s baton and hit the officer over the head with it 12 times. The officer briefly lost consciousness before pulling his gun and firing at Akers.

Based on the evidence and the applicable legal authorities, the DA determined the shooting of Akers by the officer was justified and not a criminal act.

Akers subsequently pled to one count of Attempted Murder and was sentenced in July to the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, with parole eligibility after a minimum of 8 years has been served.

READ THE FULL REPORT BELOW:

ORIGINAL STORY: A man who took a Reno Police Department officer’s baton and hit him over the head 14 times before the officer shot him has been sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison for attempted murder.

Ronald George Akers, 43, of Huntington Park, Calif., pleaded no contest to the attempted murder charge in Washoe District Court in February, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Akers had been hanging out for hours at a South Meadows Parkway McDonald’s without ordering anything. When he returned March 20, 2019, a store employee asked him to leave and Akers become confrontational. The restaurant called police.

Officer Ryan Gott responded and found Akers a short distance away near the Latitude 39 Apartments. Gott said at sentencing he was trying to offer assistance to Akers when he suddenly attacked and grabbed the officer’s baton. Akers hit Gott an estimated 14 times before Gott shot Akers in the stomach.

At sentencing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Zach Young said that the severity of the beating, the repeated non-compliance with the officer’s commands, the significant-permanent injuries Gott suffered and Akers’ criminal history justified the maximum sentence.

