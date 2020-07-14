Advertisement

Nonprofit organization collects nearly 2,000 pounds of trash at Donner Lake

Clean up the Lake
Clean up the Lake(Station)
By John Macaluso
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Clean Up The Lake has been cleaning up Donner Lake over the last two weeks. The non-profit’s Executive Director, Colin West, said volunteers have collected nearly 2,000 pounds worth of trash.

“It’s like a trash can. There are 12 beer cans within arm’s reach, a little grove of plastic cups and hats that are sitting there, probably like 75 tennis balls we pulled out.”

Local volunteer Amber Defazio has lived in Truckee for 20 years. Lately she says she’s been seeing bigger crowds.

"People are trying to get away from the quarantine, stay in place, everyone needs a little bit of nature, we understand that, but we got to work together to keep it clean."

According to West, the pandemic has made it challenging when it comes to clean-up efforts. The organization had to scale down operations for safety reasons.

West said, “You know we are doing surface swims, between our dive spots between our GPS points, because we don’t want to load everyone together on a boat.” He added ‚”It’s physically exhausting with COVID-19. Most importantly fundraising has been a lot harder because those people might’ve lost their business.”

The organization planned to dive and clean up Lake Tahoe’s 72-mile shoreline this summer, but West said the pandemic has postponed those efforts to next year.

Volunteers will continue cleaning up Donner Lake this week. If you would like to donate you can click below:

https://cleanuptheplastic.org/clean-up-the-lake/

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

California backtracks on COVID-19 reopening with Placer among 30 counties facing tightest restrictions

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
In addition to closing bars, indoor dining, zoos, museums and more, Placer County must also close indoor gyms, salons, churches, malls and non-critical offices.

News

Placer County Facing Tighter Restrictions as California's COVID-19 Reopening Goes Backward

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Opening Day During A Pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
New guidelines at Traner Swimming Pool due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

Latest News

News

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: 12 hours ago
After a toasty Tuesday, attention turns to a chance of thunderstorms, bubbling up into the afternoon sky on Wednesday and Thursday. Dry lightning potential is the reason for a Fire Weather Watch both days. The heat will continue through the week and weekend.

News

Maskne: mask caused acne

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Carson City restaurants continue to make adjustments amid pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
While lawmakers have been busy in a special session of the Nevada state legislature, restaurants across the street have been dealing with a different way of doing business.

News

Freedom of religion and COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
Some Christians say Gov. Sisolak is not treating their constitutional rights with the same regard as he is giving to other groups.

News

Staying afloat: boating industry and COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
How the boating industry is steering through the pandemic

Education

Classroom concerns: WCSD families asked to weigh in on school reopening plans

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The WCSD will discuss community concerns during a virtual forum Tuesday evening.