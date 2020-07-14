Maskne: Mask causing acne

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dermatologists, both locally and nationally are reporting more cases of facial breakouts related to wearing a mask. The unofficial name is “maskne” combining mask and acne.

“I’m even breaking out,” says Dr. Cindy Lamerson, a Board-Certified Dermatologist in Reno.

It is not the look she was going for.

But the tiny bumps on her forehead are unavoidable with hours of wearing a face shield and face mask. “And it is not unusual” says Dr. Lamerson. “People should not feel embarrassed. I mean here I am a dermatologist. You know because of these things I have to do to protect patients and protect everyone around me. I am susceptible to these things. We all are,” she says.

Dr. Lamerson says she’s seeing more rosacea, contact dermatitis, edema, and acne in her practice. Popular culture has put all these conditions under an umbrella term called “maskne”---that because they can all be caused by long hours wearing a mask. Dr. Lamerson says the causes are pretty simple, “It is the rubbing, the irritation, and the heat of the mask are the things that are contributing,” she says.

Since mask wearing appears to be in most of our futures, keeping the problem at bay means a daily cleansing and moisturizing routine. Dr. Lamerson says cleaning your face with a mild, sensitive skin cleanser before and after wearing your mask is a good start. That should be followed by a hyaluronic drops or spritzer and then a barrier cream to lock in the skin’s moisture. The products she points to can be purchased at local stores at a minimum cost.

She says to remember to keep hands away from the face, and if the problem gets worse, seek medical attention as a prescription may be needed.

Dr. Lamerson says as the temperatures heat up and we head into the middle of summer, she expects to see more maskne.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.