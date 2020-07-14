Jones West Ford sold to Corwin Automotive Group

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Ford dealership in Reno has a new name, Corwin Ford.

The dealership employees were told on Monday, July 13, 2020 that they now work for the Corwin Automotive Group.

The company’s website, JWFord.com is now branded with the Corwin logo.

Corwin also has dealerships in Bellevue, NE, Fargo, ND, Kalispell, MT, Nampa, ID, Tri-Cities, WA and Springfield, MO.

