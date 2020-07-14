Ford unveils new line of Broncos

(Gray News) – The Bronco is back after a nearly 25-year production hiatus.

Ford unveiled its new line of the SUV during an online event Monday night.

There are three versions: A two-door version, a four-door version, and a small off-roader called the “Bronco Sport.”

The vehicles will be available next year. Pricing information can be found on Ford’s website.

Return to the wild with the all-new #FordBronco family. pic.twitter.com/yKrF7EVlRO — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) July 14, 2020

