Celebrity Poolside Conversation in South Lake Tahoe

By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:13 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Major headliners are always in attendance for the American Century Championship that takes place in South Lake Tahoe. Jerry Rice, Dennis Rodman and Shane Victorino went a step further, being a part of a two-hour panel.

The MLB, NBA and NFL stars touched on their upbringings, overcoming adversity and obstacles, the current racial unrest and their proudest moments looking back on their careers.

The golf tournament wrapped up Sunday with all prize monies to be donated to COVID-19 relief and area non-profits as the tournament continues its longstanding commitment to charity fundraising efforts that have totaled more than $5 million over the years.

