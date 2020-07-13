Virginia Street Project construction continues near University, Northbound traffic only

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Construction on the Virginia Street Project is working its way north near the University. Starting Monday and through the Fall, RTC said northbound traffic will only be allowed between 15th Street to Sierra Street/Comstock Drive.

Lauren Ball with RTC said crews are in the process of adding transit systems and a new roundabout. These safety improvements will help protect pedestrians and drivers.

She said, “It’s a downhill slope, there were issues with a lot of speeding in this area, it will help slow traffic, it will help keep an eye out for pedestrians, and a roundabout will also improve safety for drivers.”

“There are a fewer head on crashes in roundabouts and if there are crashes, it’s sort of a side swipe crash which is less severe,” Ball said.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to Sierra Street to 15th Street to Virginia Street.

The Midtown segment is expected to wrap up in August and the project is expected to finish in the Fall.

Northbound-Only Traffic on N. Virginia Street Near the University Starts July 13 (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.